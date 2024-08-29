Showerdrape Admiralty Chrome Collection 4 Piece Bathroom Accessory Set

The Admiralty Chrome Wall mounted Bathroom Accessories Collection is a versatile option for both modern and traditional Bathroom interiors. Manufactured from high quality Stainless Steel, Zinc and Brass, and finished in Polished Chrome finish and Square detailing, this Collection is luxurious and high in quality.

A stylish and functional fixture, the Admiralty Wall mounted Bathroom accessories offer practical storage for toiletries and helps keep the bathroom, toilet and sink area's tidy. Its contemporary design integrates seamlessly into any bathroom decor. This quality accessory is manufactured using high grade Stainless Steel and Frosted Glass, and is finished in a durable chrome plated finish.