Showerdrape Capri Collection Black 2x Magnifying Vanity Mirror

Transform your bathroom into a sanctuary of style and functionality by complementing your mirror with the matching Capri toilet brush and toilet roll holder featuring extra storage. Discover the art of refined grooming and make a statement in your bathroom with the Capri Vanity Mirror in black.

Immerse yourself in the flawless magnification of 2x, revealing intricacies in your hair and makeup with precision. The compact dimensions of 28cm (height) x 16.5cm (width) x 12cm (depth) make it a versatile addition to any vanity or countertop. Whether you're getting ready for a special occasion or simply pampering yourself, the Capri Vanity Mirror in black promises an unparalleled grooming experience.

Product features

Vanity Mirror

Pedestal Style

Black

Magnification x2