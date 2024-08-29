Marketplace.
image 1 of Showerdrape Capri Collection Black 2x Magnifying Vanity Mirror
image 1 of Showerdrape Capri Collection Black 2x Magnifying Vanity Mirrorimage 2 of Showerdrape Capri Collection Black 2x Magnifying Vanity Mirrorimage 3 of Showerdrape Capri Collection Black 2x Magnifying Vanity Mirror

Showerdrape Capri Collection Black 2x Magnifying Vanity Mirror

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Showerdrape (STD) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£12.00

£12.00/each

Showerdrape Capri Collection Black 2x Magnifying Vanity Mirror
Transform your bathroom into a sanctuary of style and functionality by complementing your mirror with the matching Capri toilet brush and toilet roll holder featuring extra storage. Discover the art of refined grooming and make a statement in your bathroom with the Capri Vanity Mirror in black.Immerse yourself in the flawless magnification of 2x, revealing intricacies in your hair and makeup with precision. The compact dimensions of 28cm (height) x 16.5cm (width) x 12cm (depth) make it a versatile addition to any vanity or countertop. Whether you're getting ready for a special occasion or simply pampering yourself, the Capri Vanity Mirror in black promises an unparalleled grooming experience.Product featuresVanity MirrorPedestal StyleBlackMagnification x2
2x Magnifying

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here