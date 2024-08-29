Showerdrape Pinnacle Cobalt 2 Piece Cotton Bath Mat Set

Add the perfect finishing touch to your bathroom with the Pinnacle 2-Piece Bath Mat Set in Cobalt Blue.

This 2-piece bathroom set is 100% cotton and is an essential addition to any bathroom. It is available in a choice of colours that fit in with ease to any existing colour scheme of decor.

2 Piece Bath and Pedestal Set:

100% Cotton

Bath Mat 80cm x 50cm

Pedestal Mat 50cm x 40cm

Spray Latex Backing

Machine Washable