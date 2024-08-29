Marketplace.
image 1 of Showerdrape Octavia Grey Marble & Chrome Collection Tumbler
image 1 of Showerdrape Octavia Grey Marble & Chrome Collection Tumblerimage 2 of Showerdrape Octavia Grey Marble & Chrome Collection Tumbler

Showerdrape Octavia Grey Marble & Chrome Collection Tumbler

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Showerdrape (STD) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£11.00

£11.00/each

Showerdrape Octavia Grey Marble & Chrome Collection Tumbler
The Octavia Grey Marble Tumbler is crafted with a durable Marble effect Resin and finished in Chrome.If you're a fan of interior design and want to create a luxury Bathroom style, the Octavia Grey Marble offers you high quality products, with high quality styling, and affordable prices. Give your bathroom a full makeover with the full Octavia collection.The Octavia Grey Collection also offers:Spare Toilet Roll HolderFreestanding Towel StandToothbrush HolderLiquid Soap DispenserToilet Roll Holder & Toilet Brush CombinationFreestanding Toilet Roll HolderToilet Roll Holder & Spare CombinationSoap DishToilet Brush & Holder
Luxury Grey Marble Design

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here