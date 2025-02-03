Showerdrape Luxe Grey/White Soap Dish

The Luxe Soap Dish is crafted with durable resin and finished in a brilliant white, grey and brushed steel design, that is sure to compliment all Bathroom styles and themes.

The Luxe Collection consists of Tumbler & Liquid Soap Dispenser to accessorise your sink, and there is also a matching Toilet Brush & Holder to complete the bathroom look.

Soap Dish Dimensions: 2.5cm x 10.5xm x 10.5cm