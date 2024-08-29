Showerdrape Bondi Cream Collection 3 Piece Bathroom Accessory Set

The Bondi Bathroom Accessories Collection is crafted with a harmonious blend of Resin and Bamboo to create a durable, yet stylish and neutral theme for your Bathroom.

Cream can be a great addition to a white bathroom to add a little finishing touch. A stylish and understated design perfect for a relaxing bathroom.

This Bondi Collection consists of Tumbler, Soap Dish and Liquid Soap Dispenser to accessorise your sink, and there is also a matching Toilet Brush & Holder to complete the bathroom look which can be purchased separately.