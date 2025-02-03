Showerdrape Alto Grey Soap Dish

The Alto Grey Soap Dish is crafted with a durable Resin to create a striking style to bring to the sink and toilet in your Bathroom.

Dark grey can be a great addition to a white bathroom to add a Bold finishing touch. A stylish and understated design perfect for a relaxing bathroom.

This Alto Set consists of Tumbler, Toothbrush Holder and Liquid Soap Dispenser to accessorise your sink. There is also a Toilet Brush & Holder to complete the bathroom look which can be purchased separately.