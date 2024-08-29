Wall Shelf White 90x16x78 cm Engineered Wood

This stylish display shelf will turn an empty wall into a feature and will become the focal point of any room. made of engineered wood, the wall mounted shelf is sturdy and durable. It has 10 open compartments, serving as the perfect place to display items such as books, collectibles, photos, awards, potted plants, etc. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Our wall shelf is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 90 x 16 x 78 cm (W x D x H) . With 10 open compartments . Maximum load capacity (total): 40 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.