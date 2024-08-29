3 Piece Book/TV Cabinet Set Grey Sonoma 180x30x180 cm

Featuring a sleek and classic design, this book cabinet/TV cabinet set will make a decorative as well as practical addition to your home decor. Practical material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Spacious storage: The book shelf is designed with 12 compartments, providing plenty of room for storing your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and varieties of other items in an accessible and well-organised manner. Versatile shelf: The bookcase is a versatile shelf that can be installed horizontally on the floor and even hung vertically or horizontally on the wall, making it the best choice for your living space. Easy-clean surface: The surface of this book rack is easy to clean. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 180 x 30 x 180 cm (W x D x H) . Mounting materials included . Delivery contains: . 3 x Cabinet