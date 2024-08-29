3 Piece Nesting Basket Set White Willow

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The 3-piece organiser set, with classic and functional design, will make a rustic and practical addition to your daily life. Made of willow, the organiser baskets are sturdy and durable. The rectangular boxes are versatile for daily organising and the largest box can be a laundry basket, providing ample space for your laundry. The attractive woven style adds natural charm to the set. Delivery includes 3 rectangular baskets. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Willow . Dimensions (small): 29.5 x 20.5 x 14 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (midium): 35 x 24.5 x 16.5 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (large): 42 x 30 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Versatile usage . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 3x Basket

The 3-piece organiser set, with classic and functional design, will make a rustic and practical addition to your daily life. Made of willow, the organiser baskets are sturdy and durable. The rectangular boxes are versatile for daily organising and the largest box can be a laundry basket, providing ample space for your laundry. The attractive woven style adds natural charm to the set. Delivery includes 3 rectangular baskets. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Willow . Dimensions (small): 29.5 x 20.5 x 14 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (midium): 35 x 24.5 x 16.5 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (large): 42 x 30 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Versatile usage . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 3x Basket

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.