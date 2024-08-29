Marketplace.
3 Piece Nesting Basket Set White Willow

The 3-piece organiser set, with classic and functional design, will make a rustic and practical addition to your daily life. Made of willow, the organiser baskets are sturdy and durable. The rectangular boxes are versatile for daily organising and the largest box can be a laundry basket, providing ample space for your laundry. The attractive woven style adds natural charm to the set. Delivery includes 3 rectangular baskets. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Willow . Dimensions (small): 29.5 x 20.5 x 14 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (midium): 35 x 24.5 x 16.5 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (large): 42 x 30 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Versatile usage . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 3x Basket

