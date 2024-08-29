Wall Cabinets 2 pcs Smoked Oak 102x30x20 cm Engineered Wood

These wall cabinets are the perfect solution for your living space to maximise space and keep the floor areas uncluttered. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The floating shelf boasts wide space with drawers, enabling you to place items such as books, and keep them neatly organised and within reach. Versatile design: You can use the hanging cabinet as a TV cabinet, and also mount it on the workplace wall for convenient storage of tools or other miscellaneous items. Also, it transforms an empty wall into a design feature. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions (each): 102 x 30 x 20 cm (W x D x H)Delivery contains:2 x Wall cabinet