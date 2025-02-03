Living and Home Bamboo Garment Rack for Bedroom - Brown -110cm

The Living and Home garment rack features a 5-tier side shelf, hanging rod, 2 side hooks, and top and bottom shelves for versatile storage. Made from bamboo with a trapezoidal design for stability, it suits various room decors while providing ample space for clothes and accessories.

Well-polished with smooth edges Made of natural bamboo, durable and stable Raised bottom for easy cleanup and additional shoe storage

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)