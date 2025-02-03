Living and Home 4-Tier Bathroom Corner Metal Shower Shelf Rack - Black

The four-layer corner shower shelf is designed to maximize space utilization in your bathroom. It fits neatly into the corner and features four tiers of baskets, providing ample room for various bathroom accessories. Constructed from durable, waterproof metal, each basket supports up to 2kg, ensuring strength and stability for everyday use. Installation is simple and requires no drilling, making it a practical and easy-to-install addition to your shower.

Made from metal for durable, long-lasting use Fits tiles, easy & hassle-free to install Corner fit maximizes bathroom space

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)