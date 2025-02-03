Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Wooden Quadrant Floating Corner Shelves 5-Tier - White

Living and Home Wooden Quadrant Floating Corner Shelves 5-Tier - White

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Wooden Quadrant Floating Corner Shelves 5-Tier - White
This Living and Home Wooden Floating Corner Shelve has 5-Tier, which is made in a quadrant or fan-shaped design. With geometric elements, this floating shelf provides you with a vivacious vibe. The tiers of shelving provide large capacity and 5 sections for your storage. Meanwhile, this kind of opening design offers clear visual aids for your display. It can be easily attached to both sides of the wall and fits in your corner just right. Easy assembly required.
Compact DesignDurable BuildVersatile Use & Display
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here