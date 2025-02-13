Marketplace.
Living and Home Wooden Foldable Freestanding 3 Panel Pet Gate - White
Designed with taller panels, this gate is ideal for containing larger animals, ensuring they stay safely within designated areas. Constructed with three robust panels connected by durable hinges, the gate easily folds into a Z-shape configuration, providing a secure and self-standing barrier. When not in use, the gate conveniently folds flat for easy storage.
Strong wooden constructionFold up & away for flexible usageFor entryways, hallways, bedrooms & staircases
