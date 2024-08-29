Marketplace.
Bed Storage Drawers 2 pcs Dark Grey Engineered Wood and Velvet

Maximise the storage space in your bedroom with these bed drawers! Durable material: The under-bed drawers are made of engineered wood and covered in a soft velvet. The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Extra storage space: The drawers for bed provide a sleek and stylish means of adding valuable storage space to your bedroom. It is perfect for storing toys, books, pajamas, supplies, or extra linens and blankets. Easily accessible: The under-bed storage is equipped with 4 wheels that allow you to easily roll out the drawers for quick access to everything. Important information - Colour: Dark grey . Material: Engineered wood, velvet (100% polyester) . Overall dimensions: 67 x 50 x 16 cm (W x D x H) . Drawer front size: 67 x 16 cm (L x W) . Inner dimensions of drawer: 58 x 47 x 7.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Bed drawer

