PACK OF 20 (Total 20 Units) - 75mm x 225mm (9x3")(70mm x 220mm Finish) C16 Kiln Dried Regularised Carcassing Timber - 4.2m Length

Milled and machined from premium softwoods, our carcassing timber undergoes kiln drying to enhance its straightness and strength. It is meticulously regularised in size and structurally graded, meeting specific architectural requirements. This timber is extensively used in construction, specified by architects for its structural integrity in applications like floor joists, roofing structures, and timber framing. Beyond construction, its durability, uniformity, and responsible sourcing with Chain of Custody certification make it a preferred choice for diverse projects, from decking bases to furniture pieces.Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied Key Features Crafted from high-quality softwoods and kiln dried for enhanced durability. Precisely regularised and structurally graded to meet architectural standards. Widely employed in construction for floor joists, roofing, and timber framing. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, including decking and furniture. Responsibly sourced with Chain of Custody certification, ensuring sustainability and ethical standards are met.
Building Grade TimberInternal & External UseTimber
