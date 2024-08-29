5-Layer Heavy-duty Corner Shelf Silver Steel&Engineered Wood

This heavy-duty corner shelf is an excellent choice for both residential and commercial storage, providing plenty of space to keep all items neatly organised. Sturdy material: The storage rack consists of a steel frame and engineered wood boards. The steel frames guarantee sturdiness and stability, while the engineered wood offers strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Strong load capacity: Thanks to the extra thick material, reinforcement bars below each shelf, and boltless shelving design, this heavy-duty rack has a supreme load capacity. Flexible storage: The layers are height adjustable. Thus, the shelf provides ample storage space for all items you want to store and always keeps your space neat and well-organised. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (delivery does not contain the wall attachment device). Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel, engineered wood, plastic . Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Engineered wood board thickness: 4 mm . Steel thickness: 0.6 mm . Total capacity: 875 kg (175 kg per shelf) . Anti-rust galvanized steel . Plastic foot caps for floor protection from scratches . 5 height-adjustable shelves . With 2 reinforcement bars below each shelf . Can be assembled without any screws/bolts