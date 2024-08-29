5-Layer Shelves 4 pcs Anthracite Steel&Engineered Wood

The storage shelves are excellent choices for both residential and commercial storage, providing plenty of space to keep all items neatly organised. Sturdy material: The storage racks consist of steel frames and engineered wood boards. The steel frames guarantee sturdiness and stability, while the engineered wood offers strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Strong load capacity: Thanks to the thick material and boltless shelving design, the racks have a supreme load capacity. Flexible storage: The rectangular shelves can be divided into two separate small racks. Also, the layers are height adjustable. Thus, the shelves provide ample storage space for all items you want to store and always keep your space neat and well-organised. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (delivery does not contain the wall attachment device). Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Galvanised steel, engineered wood, plastic . Engineered wood board thickness: 3.3 mm . Steel thickness: 0.55 mm . Each rack's total weight capacity: 375 kg (75 kg per shelf) . Anti-rust galvanised steel . Plastic foot caps for floor protection from scratches . 5 height-adjustable shelves . Can be assembled without any screws/bolts . Rectangular shelf: . Dimensions: 75 x 30 x 172 cm (L x W x H) . Can be dismantled into two separate small shelf racks . Corner shelf: . Dimensions: 55 x 55 x 172 cm (L x W x H) . With a reinforcement bar below each shelf . Delivery contains: . 3 x Rectangular shelf . 1 x Corner shelf . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here