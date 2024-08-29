Marketplace.
image 1 of Puppy Playpen Steel 91.5x59x61 cm
image 1 of Puppy Playpen Steel 91.5x59x61 cmimage 2 of Puppy Playpen Steel 91.5x59x61 cmimage 3 of Puppy Playpen Steel 91.5x59x61 cmimage 4 of Puppy Playpen Steel 91.5x59x61 cm

Puppy Playpen Steel 91.5x59x61 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£100.99

£100.99/each

Puppy Playpen Steel 91.5x59x61 cm
Our versatile playpen is ideal for your puppies to play, exercise, train, or simply for keeping them safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends! This dog playpen can be easily set up or taken down. It features a hinged door with a security latch for easy access. This durable and weather-resistant playpen is made of rustproof powder-coated steel, making it suitable for outdoor and indoor use. A plastic bottom tray is also included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 91.5 x 59 x 61 cm (W x D x H) . Door size: 31 x 42 cm (W x H) . With 1 hinged door with a security latch . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use . Easy to assemble . Including a plastic bottom tray

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here