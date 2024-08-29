Puppy Playpen Steel 91.5x59x61 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our versatile playpen is ideal for your puppies to play, exercise, train, or simply for keeping them safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends! This dog playpen can be easily set up or taken down. It features a hinged door with a security latch for easy access. This durable and weather-resistant playpen is made of rustproof powder-coated steel, making it suitable for outdoor and indoor use. A plastic bottom tray is also included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 91.5 x 59 x 61 cm (W x D x H) . Door size: 31 x 42 cm (W x H) . With 1 hinged door with a security latch . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use . Easy to assemble . Including a plastic bottom tray

Our versatile playpen is ideal for your puppies to play, exercise, train, or simply for keeping them safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends! This dog playpen can be easily set up or taken down. It features a hinged door with a security latch for easy access. This durable and weather-resistant playpen is made of rustproof powder-coated steel, making it suitable for outdoor and indoor use. A plastic bottom tray is also included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 91.5 x 59 x 61 cm (W x D x H) . Door size: 31 x 42 cm (W x H) . With 1 hinged door with a security latch . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use . Easy to assemble . Including a plastic bottom tray

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.