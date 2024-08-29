Samsung 55 inch Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV - QE55QN95D

With a stunningly slim profile, your Samsung QN95D TV has been designed with a near bezel-less screen to look striking from every angle. Dolby Atmos technology delivers a sound experience that you can feel all around you. It works with the TVs 8 built-in speakers to create an incredibly immersive and realistic impression of sound. Samsungs Neo QLED range uses Quantum Mini LEDs, lights that are 1 40th the size of conventional LEDs and approximately the size of a grain of sand. They are precisely controlled to create deep blacks, boosted brightness levels, and intense detail and contrast in every aspect of the picture. Designed for next-gen consoles and PC Gaming, it guarantees ultra-smooth visuals and ultra-low input lag for responsive gameplay. Become the greatest of all time with lightning-quick motion.