Marketplace.
image 1 of Samsung 48 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - QE48S90D
image 1 of Samsung 48 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - QE48S90Dimage 2 of Samsung 48 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - QE48S90Dimage 3 of Samsung 48 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - QE48S90Dimage 4 of Samsung 48 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - QE48S90Dimage 5 of Samsung 48 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - QE48S90D

Samsung 48 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - QE48S90D

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes TV And Audio Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost
Product data sheet

£1,299.00

£1,299.00/each

Samsung 48 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - QE48S90D
OLED HDR: Witness every moment burst into vivid life with exceptional clarity, precision, and breathtaking detail on your new Samsung OLED TV. LaserSlim Design: This Samsung TV has an elegantly minimal design that is able to captivate from every angle with its stunning aesthetic. The ultra-slim and stylish construction achieves a minimalist look while the nearly bezel-less screen and exceptionally thin profile provides a meticulously crafted look that will integrate into your home decor in an harmonious blend of form and function. Dolby Atmos: Dolby Atmos revolutionises audio experiences by creating a multidimensional sound environment, with sound moving around and above the listener, delivering an immersive and lifelike audio experience. Its ability to reproduce every sound with precision and clarity makes it highly desirable for those seeking unparalleled immersion and realism in their entertainment. Motion Xcelerator 144Hz: Feel ultra-smooth and responsive gaming, offered by up to 4K 144Hz motion of your new TV. Ideal for both next-gen consoles and PC Gaming, this setup ensures impeccable visuals and minimal input lag, paving the way for highly immersive gameplay.

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here