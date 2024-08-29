Samsung 48 inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV - QE48S90D

OLED HDR: Witness every moment burst into vivid life with exceptional clarity, precision, and breathtaking detail on your new Samsung OLED TV. LaserSlim Design: This Samsung TV has an elegantly minimal design that is able to captivate from every angle with its stunning aesthetic. The ultra-slim and stylish construction achieves a minimalist look while the nearly bezel-less screen and exceptionally thin profile provides a meticulously crafted look that will integrate into your home decor in an harmonious blend of form and function. Dolby Atmos: Dolby Atmos revolutionises audio experiences by creating a multidimensional sound environment, with sound moving around and above the listener, delivering an immersive and lifelike audio experience. Its ability to reproduce every sound with precision and clarity makes it highly desirable for those seeking unparalleled immersion and realism in their entertainment. Motion Xcelerator 144Hz: Feel ultra-smooth and responsive gaming, offered by up to 4K 144Hz motion of your new TV. Ideal for both next-gen consoles and PC Gaming, this setup ensures impeccable visuals and minimal input lag, paving the way for highly immersive gameplay.