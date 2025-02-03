Samsung 43 inch LED 4K Smart TV - UE43DU7100

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Experience exceptional picture quality with the Samsung DU7100 LED 4K Smart TV. Featuring a 50Hz refresh rate, it delivers smooth and clear visuals for your favorite movies, shows, and gaming sessions. With its 4K resolution and LED backlighting, enjoy vibrant colors and sharp details that bring every scene to life. Stay connected and entertained with the smart features of this TV, including built-in Wi-Fi and access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. Its sleek design and slim bezels complement any room decor, while advanced technologies like HDR enhance contrast and depth for an immersive viewing experience. Upgrade your entertainment setup with the Samsung DU7100 LED 4K Smart TV.

