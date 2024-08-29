Marketplace.
TRIXIE Natura Cat's Home with Balcony Grey and White

£119.99

This cat's home with balcony from TRIXIE is an excellent place for your cats to relax, play and sleep. The cat house is rain-proof so that you can use it both indoors and outdoors. There are steps on the house, allowing your pet to reach the upper level. The balcony also provides a sitting area to enjoy the weather. Additionally, the bottom feet protect against damp and cold floors, ensuring good air circulation under the hutch. Important information - Colour: Grey and white . Material: Pine wood . Dimensions: 45 x 45 x 65 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use . Rain-proof . With good air circulation . Legs protect against damp and cold from the ground

