Bird House, Mocha - 91.5x53x170cm

This large bird house is ideal to be used outdoors for keeping your birds safe from predators. All-in-one bird aviary: Including a nesting box and perches, the aviary provides enough space for free activities for birds. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Wire mesh: The wire mesh of the bird house for garden helps prevent mischief and unexpected accidents. It also allows you to observe the birds daily and guarantees your birds a wide field of view and enough fresh air. Water-resistant roof: The green water-resistant roof of the parrot house provides your birds with a warm, dry and comfortable environment. Easy cleaning: A pull-out tray at the bottom and doors of the outdoor aviary makes cleaning easy. Important information - Colour: Mocha, white . Material: Solid pine wood, plywood . Dimensions: 91.5 x 53 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes