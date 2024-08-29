Portable Dog Grooming Table with Castors

This portable pet grooming table is perfect for home and mobile groomers. The professional adjustable grooming table enables you to perfectly position your furry friend for bathing, trimming, drying, grooming, and so on. It features a non-slip tabletop and a powder-coated iron frame with an adjustable grooming arm and noose. The table top with an anti-skid rubber surface is soft and safe for you pets. The adjustable grooming noose restrains pets safely and features an improved locking clasp. The grooming arm is easy to demount when not in use for easy storage and transport. Moreover, this dog grooming table has castors for easy transport. An assembly tool is included. Important information - Durable powder-coated iron frame with stainless steel grooming arm . Table material: MDF with rubber surface . Colour: Black . Overall size: 91.5 x 61.5 x 156 cm (L x W x H) . Table height: 76 cm . Load capacity: 50 kg . With 1 adjustable grooming noose . Foldable for easy storage . With castors for easy transport