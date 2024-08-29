Outdoor Chicken Cage 2.75x6x1.92 m Galvanised Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our practical and spacious chicken cage is a perfect choice as an outdoor enclosure for your chickens, hens, ducks and other small animals and will keep them comfortable. It is also suitable for large birds and can be used as an aviary. This chicken run is made of high-quality galvanised steel for durability and has a 100% polyethylene roof. The gate is equipped with a lock. The product is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Silver frame + grey roof . Material: Galvanised steel frame + PE (polyethylene) roof . Dimensions: 2.75 x 6 x 1.92 m (W x D x H) . Lockable latch system . Chicken wire sidewalls . Fabric: Polypropylene: 100%

Our practical and spacious chicken cage is a perfect choice as an outdoor enclosure for your chickens, hens, ducks and other small animals and will keep them comfortable. It is also suitable for large birds and can be used as an aviary. This chicken run is made of high-quality galvanised steel for durability and has a 100% polyethylene roof. The gate is equipped with a lock. The product is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Silver frame + grey roof . Material: Galvanised steel frame + PE (polyethylene) roof . Dimensions: 2.75 x 6 x 1.92 m (W x D x H) . Lockable latch system . Chicken wire sidewalls . Fabric: Polypropylene: 100%

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.