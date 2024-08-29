Marketplace.
image 1 of Free Range Animal Enclosure 8-Panel 54x80 cm Galvanised Iron
image 1 of Free Range Animal Enclosure 8-Panel 54x80 cm Galvanised Ironimage 2 of Free Range Animal Enclosure 8-Panel 54x80 cm Galvanised Ironimage 3 of Free Range Animal Enclosure 8-Panel 54x80 cm Galvanised Ironimage 4 of Free Range Animal Enclosure 8-Panel 54x80 cm Galvanised Iron

Free Range Animal Enclosure 8-Panel 54x80 cm Galvanised Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£48.99

£48.99/each

Free Range Animal Enclosure 8-Panel 54x80 cm Galvanised Iron
This animal enclosure provides a spacious and safe enclosed space for your lovely pets to exercise, play and rest. Sturdy material: This rabbit hutch is made of galvanised iron, sturdy and durable, ensuring years of use with little maintenance. DIY assembly: The rabbit hutch features multiple panels, so you can assemble it to any shape and size you want. Spacious room: The animal run cage offers plenty of place for your pets to play and rest while staying safe within the boundaries Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised iron . Size of each panel: 54 x 80 cm (W x H) . Mesh size: 20 x 3 cm (L x W) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 8 x Panel

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here