Outsunny 67" Animated Prop Circus Clown, Indoor Outdoor Halloween

The scary Halloween decorations clown just would like to have some fun. When trick-or-treaters approaching, he will sense them, the fun really starts! His eyes will blink a wicked red light, talk and make laughter. Desperate for entertainment, he is shaking his head, moving arms back and forth, to terrify them. If you get our Outsunny Halloween lawn decorations, trick-or-treaters will think twice about taking too many from your candy bowl.