Marketplace.
image 1 of Batman Childrens/Kids Interactive Gaming Headphones - Blue/Yellow - One Size
image 1 of Batman Childrens/Kids Interactive Gaming Headphones - Blue/Yellow - One Sizeimage 2 of Batman Childrens/Kids Interactive Gaming Headphones - Blue/Yellow - One Size

Batman Childrens/Kids Interactive Gaming Headphones - Blue/Yellow - One Size

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.00

£18.00/each

Batman Childrens/Kids Interactive Gaming Headphones - Blue/Yellow - One Size
Cable Length: 1.5m. Battery Type: 50mW. Design: Contrast, Logo. 94dB. 2 Sound Settings, 3.5mm Audio Jack, 40mm Speaker, Adjustable Headband, Boom Microphone, Detachable Microphone, Lightweight, Noise Reduction, Padded Ear Cups, Padded Headband, Sound Safe Volume Settings. Durable. 100% Officially Licensed. Compatible with 2DS, iPad, IPod, Learning Devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Tablet, Xbox. Suitable for: Ages 3+. Max Frequency: 20000Hz. Resistance (Ohms): 32. Min Frequency: 20Hz. Rated Power: 5mW. Contents: 1 Cable. Characters: Batman. Packaging: Display Box, Euro Hook.

View all Audio, Speakers & Headphones

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here