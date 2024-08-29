Marketplace.
image 1 of Panasonic 1000W 27L Solo Microwave - NNSF464MBPQ
image 1 of Panasonic 1000W 27L Solo Microwave - NNSF464MBPQimage 2 of Panasonic 1000W 27L Solo Microwave - NNSF464MBPQ

Panasonic 1000W 27L Solo Microwave - NNSF464MBPQ

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes TV And Audio Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£199.00

£199.00/each

Panasonic 1000W 27L Solo Microwave - NNSF464MBPQ
Thanks to enamel lined interiors you won't have to worry about any tough cleaning jobs, due to the grease or food splashed onto the acrylic walls not being able to stick, allowing you to easily wipe it off afterward. With the large capacity available, you can fit in larger pieces of food, for added convenience, whilst the powerful 1000watts will cook your food in double the speed.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here