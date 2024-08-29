Marketplace.
image 1 of Pentire Margarita 50cl
image 1 of Pentire Margarita 50climage 2 of Pentire Margarita 50cl

Pentire Margarita 50cl

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pentire Drinks Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.80

£19.80/each

Vegetarian

Margarita 50cl
PRE-MIXED NON-ALCOHOLIC COCKTAILA healthy riff on the classic Margarita, Pentire's coastal botanicals are blended with lime, agave, sea salt and a dash of Mexican chilli to create a fresh and zingy cocktail that's entirely ready to drink. 20cl bottle serves 2. 50cl bottle serves 5.
Pack size: 50cl

View all Spirits

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here