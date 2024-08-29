Thumbs Up 4 Drawer Plastic Storage Tower Organiser Unit, Small - Black

A versatile storage solution featuring a sleek frame and 4 spacious drawers. Its clear drawers make it easy to keep track of your storage, making this an accessible and efficient organisation tool. Its grey frame compliments many styles of decor, while its compact size and shape make this an effortless addition to any room. Perfect for storing clothing and accessories, craft supplies, office supplies, and much more. Size: H39 x W25.5 x D19.5cm.