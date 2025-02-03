OHS Star Print Storage Organiser Laundry Basket, 5-10L - Blush Pink

Practical and compact this laundry basket will help organise your kids room. Featuring a star print design it will add a finishing touch to the bedroom. The laundry bag will stand on its own and features handles for easy transportation to the washing machine. This bag is also useful for storing other items such as children's toys.

Versatile for laundry or toy storage Durable to withstand kids use Adds style to your child's room

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)