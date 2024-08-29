OHS Kids Gaming Print Quilted Sensory Weighted Blanket 3kg, 100x150cm - Black

The kids gaming weighted blanket is designed to offer comfort, relaxation, and a fun aesthetic for young gamers. The blanket features a gaming-inspired design, often with motifs such as controllers, game icons, or pixelated patterns, making it appealing to kids who love gaming. The black background with vibrant gaming-themed prints gives it a cool and trendy look. Specifically tailored for kids, the blanket is sized to fit a child's bed and body comfortably. Using revolutionary 'Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation' therapy - known for releasing a sense of serenity and calm - the compact stitched pockets distribute weight evenly across your entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 6 inch pockets and microfibre cover, makes this blanket healthy, breathable, comfortable and durable, whilst also stimulating the stress points. WARNING: • This blanket is not suitable for children under 3 years old. • The blanket weight should be a maximum of 10% of the child's body weight. Do not use a heavier weighted blanket. • The child's neck and head must not be covered. • The child must not be rolled in the blanket. It should be placed over them. When using in a bed, ensure it's not draped over the sides of the frame. • The child must be able to remove the blanket by themselves. • Do not fold the blanket in half to double its weight. IMPORTANT SAFETY GUIDELINES Weighted blankets should be used for one person only and should not be shared. If you have any other medical concerns about using this product, please consult a Medical Professional. You should not use this product with children who suffer from the following: • Respiratory problems • Cardiac problems • Epilepsy • Serious hypotonia (low tone) • Physical, learning or other difficulties which mean the child is unable to remove the blanket independently