OHS 2 x Plain Folding Storage Cube Boxes, 27x27cm - Charcoal Grey

Compact and foldable, keep your rooms tidy with our fabric storage boxes, which can be used to store loose items, from toys and games to make up and clothes. A handy loop keeps the stylish look whilst making the boxes easy to put away and pull out. These lightweight storage solutions are a perfect way to achieve a clean look with your items. The cube design allows for versatile use under beds, and in most cube shelving units or bookcases which allow for a clean finished look.