OHS 3kg Reversible Soft Quilted Sensory Stress Relief Weighted Blanket, 100x150cm - Blue/Grey

Introducing the kids supersoft weighted blanket is the perfect blend of comfort, security, and style for your little ones. Designed with their well-being in mind, this 3kg weighted blanket offers a cozy and calming experience, helping children relax and enjoy a restful night's sleep. WARNING: • This blanket is not suitable for children under 3 years old. • The blanket weight should be a maximum of 10% of the child's body weight. Do not use a heavier weighted blanket. • The child's neck and head must not be covered. • The child must not be rolled in the blanket. It should be placed over them. When using in a bed, ensure it's not draped over the sides of the frame. • The child must be able to remove the blanket by themselves. • Do not fold the blanket in half to double its weight. IMPORTANT SAFETY GUIDELINES Weighted blankets should be used for one person only and should not be shared. If you have any other medical concerns about using this product, please consult a Medical Professional. You should not use this product with children who suffer from the following: • Respiratory problems • Cardiac problems • Epilepsy • Serious hypotonia (low tone) • Physical, learning or other difficulties which mean the child is unable to remove the blanket independently