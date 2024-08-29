OHS Large Reusable Check Print Clothes Laundry Storage Bag, 60L - Grey

Reusable grey check storage bags made with durable material, easy to carry handles and convenient zipper. Laundry bag is perfect for clothes storage, weekly shopping, moving house or storing laundry items. Heavy duty storage bags environmentally friendly, helping you to reduce plastic bags. Size: L60 x W25 x D50cm.