OHS Boucle Fleece Textured Rectangular Folding Storage Organiser Ottoman - White

Enjoy the perfect solution for stylish storage with these ottoman storage boxes. Available in square, or round, these tubs are the ultimate multi-taskers. Not only do they provide ample storage space for all your bits and bobs, but they also double up as a stool/footrest. The luxurious boucle finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room, while the sturdy construction ensures durability. Whether you're looking to declutter your living space or add a chic touch to your bedroom, these fleece ottoman storage boxes are the perfect choice! Size: L45 x W45 x D42cm.