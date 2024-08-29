OHS Teddy Fleece Clothes Laundry Toy Storage Organiser Basket, 1-2kg - Blush Pink

Use our stylish teddy fleece storage basket to store loose items from toys and games to make up and clothing. These lightweight storage solutions are a perfect way to organise and tidy, and achieve a clean look with your items compact and hidden. Due to the light weight design and handles you are able to move your items easily and securely. Perfect and comfortable for carrying laundry. Size: H27 x W32 x D27cm.