OHS Dog Print Sherpa Fleece Reverse Pet Blanket Throw, 100x120cm - Navy Blue

Treat yourself and your furry friend to the ultimate in comfort and style with the dog print sherpa fleece reverse blanket. This charming throw blanket features a delightful dog print, making it a perfect accessory for pet lovers. The front side of the throw showcases an adorable array of dog silhouettes against a rich navy background, adding a playful yet sophisticated touch to your home decor. The stylish design effortlessly complements various interior themes, from modern to traditional.