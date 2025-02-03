OHS 6 x Crushed Velvet Elastic Stretch High Back Dining Chair Cover Protector - Silver

Introducing the elastic stretch crushed velvet dining chair cover, a luxurious and stylish addition to your dining room decor, designed to elevate the look of your chairs with a touch of elegance and sophistication. Includes: 6 x Dining Chair Cover (H106 x L47cm).

Simple yet sleek design to fit any decor Slipcover protects from tears and stains Cover fits on most dining chairs

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)