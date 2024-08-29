Wahl Clip ‘N Trim II Corded Hair Clipper & Integrated Hair Trimmer 79900-800

The Wahl Clip ‘N Trim II with Integrated Hair Trimmer is a powerful mains operated clipper featuring high-carbon steel blades that are precision ground to stay sharper longer. The PowerDrive motor provides 35% more cutting action than a standard electromagnetic motor enabling it to charge through any hair type.

This 2 in 1 clipper allows you to cut hair using the conventional clipper blades, then in one quick and easy motion, fold over the detailer trimmer to trim necklines and sideburns. With its built-in trimmer blade the Clip N Trim II has the tools required to cut, shape and define your hair for a stylish and personal haircut.

The thumb adjustable taper lever allows for a greater variation in cutting lengths, with 10 guide comb attachments for versatile styling.

Mains Powered

This corded clipper can be used continuously as you will never run out of power, particularly useful if you need to use it for an extended period of time.

Precision Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Attachments

The kit comes with 10 attachment combs so you can create salon style in your own home.

CLIP

Cut your hair with the ease of a Powerdrive motor and the flexibility of 10 guide combs for full styling control

FLIP

Transform into a trimmer with one easy motion, with a trimmer blade that folds over the top of the clipper blade.

TRIM

The patented 2-in-1 design enables you to perform a full haircut before engaging the trimmer blade to trim necklines and sideburns, meaning you will only need one tool to complete the whole job.

Maintenance

In order to ensure that you get the life and performance out of your clipper or trimmer, we recommend regular oiling.

• Blades should be oiled after cleaning with our Hygienic spray.

• Clippers should be oiled with our Blade oil after each use.

• Trimmers should be oiled once a day or after several usages.