Wahl PowerPik 3000 Hair Dryer 1800W 3 Heat 2 Speed Settings With Cool Shot ZY137

Designed for Afro-Caribbean hair types, the Wahl Powerpik 3000 Hair Dryer delivers 1800W of powerful performance with three heat and two speed settings, as well as a cold shot to set your style; giving you maximum styling control and ultrafast drying results, perfect for Afro-Caribbean hair types. The 3 attachments also included give you even more diversity while using this dryer, the pik attachment allows the heat to be directed to the root of the hair for effective drying in those hard to reach areas and the two concentrator nozzles direct airflow and reduces fly away hairs to create a smooth and precise finish. • 3 Heat and 2 Speed Settings • Hanging Loop and 3 metre Cord • 3 Different Attachments Powerful 1800 Watts for professional styling Versatile Styling 3 heat and 2 speed settings for versatile styling Cool Shot To lock in your style