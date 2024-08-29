Wahl Ladies Shaver Battery Powered Leg Arm & Bikini Compact Hair Trimmer

The Wahl Ladies Shaver offers a smooth & comfortable shave. With battery operation, this cordless shaver offers freedom of movement maximum maneuverability when shaving. Designed with a dual long hair cutter, this compact shaver is ideal for maintaining your legs, arms and underarms.

FULLY WASHABLE - Completely waterproof, this ladies shaver is suitable for wet or dry use meaning you can use it in the shower. To keep the trimmer hygienic, simply rinse clean after use - eliminating concerns with cleanliness

GENTLE ON THE SKIN - Designed for leg, arm, underarm and bikini shaving, this electric razor leaves the skin silky smooth with less irritation. The dual long hair cutter achieves a close and comfortable shave with ease

CORDLESS POWER - Battery operation offers freedom of movement maximum maneuverability when shaving – perfect for maintaining a close shave on-the-go

COMPACT - The portable, compact design is travel friendly and discrete. Its petite size makes this trimmer comfortable to hold and super easy to use. Ideal for removing all hair across the entire body, such as arms, armpits, legs and bikini area

LIGHTWEIGHT - Designed to fit securely in your hand for ease and control for ultimate comfort