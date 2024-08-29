Wahl Afro Hair Straightener LCD Display With Ceramic Coated Plates ZX866

The Wahl Afro Hair Straightener which, endorsed by top Afro Stylist - 5ive, has variable heat temperature and ceramic coated plates which helps create a sleek and smooth finish. Comes with a 1 year warranty Variable temperature settings Provides you with the option to set the temperature that best suits your hair type Ceramic coated plates Locks in moisture resulting in beautiful shiny hair LCD temperature display So you know exactly what temperature you are using Ceramic Ceramic coating for the ultimate smooth finish 3m swivel cord 360°, 3m swivel cord safety shut-off Automatic safety shut-off after 60 minutes • Afro straightener for every hair type • Ceramic coated plates lock moisture in to the hair • Variable temperature for versatile styling • Quick heat function so its ready to use straight away • LCD temperature display • Cool touch tip for safe styling Kit Contents Hair Straightener and instruction booklet