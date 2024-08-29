Wahl Straightening Hot Comb Up To 200°C With Fine Teeth & LED light ZX698

The Wahl Straightening Comb is ideal for straightening even the most curly and frizzy afro Caribbean hair.

Comes with a 1 year warranty

Up to 200°C

Provides you with the option to set the temperature that best suits your hair type

Integrated stand

To avoid any heat damage to surfaces

swivel cord

3m swivel cord

Designed to straighten the curliest afro hair

Fine teeth comb through the hair, pulling it straight Variable temperature to suit every hair type

Integrated stand to avoid heat damage to surfaces

Kit Contents

Straightening Comb and instruction booklet