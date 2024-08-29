Marketplace.
Wahl Mens Vogue Corded Hair Clipper Trimmer Grooming Set 0.8 - 25mm 79305-017

Wahl Mens Vogue Corded Hair Clipper Trimmer Grooming Set 0.8 - 25mm 79305-017
Mains operated haircutting kit that features an adjustable taper lever for a wide variety of cutting lengths and soft touch grip for comfortable use.Comes with a 3 year warrantyMains PoweredThis corded clipper can be used continuously as you will never run out of power, particularly useful if you need to use it for an extended period of time.Precision Ground BladesWe only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.AttachmentsThe kit comes with 10 attachment combs so you can create salon style in your own home.Superior Cutting PerformanceOur precision ground blades ensure the best cutting performance, so you can achieve the look you want with easeAdjustable Taper LeverThe thumb adjustable taper lever allows for a greater variation in cutting lengths, so you can create more intricate haircuts, such as a fade.Ergonomic DesignThe ergonomic design and soft touch grip ensures the clipper is comfortable to hold and easy to control during use• Mains operated haircutting kit• High carbon steel blades• Adjustable taper lever for wider variety of cutting lengths• Ergonomic designKit ContentsCorded Hair Clipper, 8 attachment combs (#1 - 8), left/right ear taper combs, barber comb, scissors, soft storage pouch, blade oil, cleaning brush and instruction booklet

