Wahl Travel Shaver Compact & Rechargeable Detachable & Washable Head

Compact & Comfortable Shaving.

The Wahl Li Compact Travel Shaver offers a compact & comfortable shave. Its compact design fits perfectly in your wash bag when travelling and travel lock prevents accidental activation.

With our latest advanced Lithium Ion technology, this shaver allows up to 60 minutes cordless run time from an eight-hour charge which equals to up to 1 months use on a single charge.

Equipped with a durable foil guard that protects the shaver foils from damage wherever you go.

• Travel lock

• Washable, detachable head

• Flexible foils

• LED charge indicator

• Compact