Wahl Extreme Grip Battery Detail Trimmer Kit for Ears Nose & Eyebrows

• INTERCHANGEABLE ATTACHMENTS – The perfectly angled, vertical trimmer head and rotary head offers a smooth and close-cut whether you are trimming your ear, nose or eyebrow hair. The unique eyebrow attachment comb offers an additional 4 trimming lengths (2mm-5mm)

• PAIN FREE HAIR REMOVAL - the Extreme Grip Detail Trimmer with dual blade system provides ultimate power and precision for pain-free personal trimming

• ULTIMATE CONTROL – The non-slip rubber grip for exceptional control as well as comfortable use

• FULLY WASHABLE - Completely waterproof, this trimmer is suitable for wet or dry use so you can use the trimmer in the shower. To keep the trimmer hygienic, simply rinse clean after use - eliminating concerns with cleanliness when using on the nose, eyebrows, and ears

• LITHIUM BATTERY - Lithium battery gives you significantly longer usage time before replacement. *Compared to standard alkaline batteries which can be

The Wahl Extreme Grip Detail Trimmer is ideal with its vertical trimming head provides the perfect angle for a smooth, close cut. The secure grip makes it easy for trimming at multiple angles.